* Pfizer grabs rights to Merck anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy drug
* Merck gets $850 mln upfront, up to $2 bln in milestones
* Transaction costs to hit Pfizer earnings in 2014
* Deal may reduce need for Pfizer to acquire AstraZeneca
* Merck shares up 2.4 pct, AstraZeneca down 2.2 pct
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 17 Pfizer dampened
investors' expectations of a renewed bid for AstraZeneca
on Monday by signing a major cancer drug deal with Germany's
Merck KGaA, reducing the U.S. firm's need for Astra's
products.
Merck will get an upfront payment of $850 million from the
U.S. drugmaker for sharing rights to develop its experimental
immunotherapy drug with Pfizer. It is also eligible for up to $2
billion in payments based on the medicine's future success.
Merck's MSB0010718C is part of a class of drugs known as
anti-PD-L1 therapies, which work by blocking a tumour's ability
to evade the immune system's defences.
The exclusive nature of the deal means Pfizer and Merck
cannot collaborate with any other drugmaker in the PD-LI or
related PD-1 area, unless they jointly agree to do so.
Such immune-boosting medicines represent the hottest area of
cancer research and are also a major focus for AstraZeneca,
which has a rival anti-PD-L1 product in development called
MEDI4736.
Winning access to AstraZeneca's cancer pipeline has been
viewed as a major goal for Pfizer, which was unsuccessful with a
$118 billion bid for the British group in May. It has a chance
to renew its approach under British takeover rules from Nov. 26.
Shares in Merck jumped 2.4 percent on the news, while
AstraZeneca slid 2.2 percent by 1010 GMT. The British company's
stock had already fallen on Friday after several people familiar
with the matter said Pfizer seemed unlikely to renew its
approach.
Pfizer said immuno-oncology was "a top priority" for the
firm but a spokeswoman said British rules did not allow it to
make any comment on its intentions towards AstraZeneca.
HIGH PRICE
As a result of the cost of the deal, Pfizer said it now
expected its 2014 reported diluted earnings per share to be
between $1.40 and $1.49, compared with $1.50-1.59 indicated
previously.
The drugmaker is paying a high price for a medicine that has
yet to prove itself in full-scale clinical tests, reflecting
intense competition among firms wanting to do a deal, according
to Belen Garijo, who will head Merck's healthcare business from
next year.
Merck said in September it in talks about a partnership deal
for the drug, which is being investigated as a treatment for
lung and ovarian cancer, as well as the rare skin cancer Merkel
cell carcinoma.
Pfizer and Merck will develop the German company's treatment
as a single therapy as well as in combinations with Pfizer's and
Merck's portfolio of approved and experimental drug candidates.
Up to 20 high clinical development programmes are expected
to begin in 2015, including as many as six Phase II or III
trials that could be used to seek regulatory approval.
Merck's drug is some way behind rivals from Bristol-Myers
Squibb, Roche, AstraZeneca and U.S. namesake
Merck & Co, so advancing it quickly in clinical tests
with a deep-pocketed partner such as Pfizer makes good sense,
according to analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Pfizer and Merck will jointly fund all development and
marketing costs, and will share all revenues. They also agreed
to co-promote Pfizer's Xalkori cancer drug in the United States
and other markets.
