BRIEF-Fisher & paykel healthcare says former employee pleads guilty to charges
March 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
FRANKFURT May 15 The Chief Executive of Germany's Merck KGaA, Karl-Ludwig Kley, said in a media call on Thursday there were very few takeover opportunities to make inroads into consumer health markets in the United States and Japan, given the high prices of such assets. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
March 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
March 22 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan for every 10 shares, distribute 1 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 4 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016