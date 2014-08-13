FRANKFURT Aug 13 The head of Merck KGaA
said the German drugs and chemicals maker was looking
at "interesting" takeover targets but was under no rush to
strike a deal.
"We have a strong balance sheet and a strong cash flow. We
can but we don't have to pursue acquisitions," Chief Executive
Karl-Ludwig Kley told a conference call for journalists on
Wednesday.
He could envisage deals to strengthen all of the group's
business divisions, provided they make strategic sense, the CEO
added.
Merck, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for
display screens, earlier said quarterly underlying core earnings
edged up 2.3 percent thanks to a recent takeover, though the
gain was tempered by the strong euro.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)