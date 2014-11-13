FRANKFURT Nov 13 Germany's Merck KGaA
, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for
display screens, said quarterly underlying core earnings edged
up 3.1 percent, helped by the recent takeover of high-tech
chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials.
Third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,
amortisation (EBITDA) and one-off items rose to 856.6 million
euros ($1.07 billion), slightly above the 853 million euros
expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Merck said on Thursday it still expected adjusted EBITDA of
3.3-3.4 billion euros in 2014, up from 3.25 billion last year,
including the acquisition of Britain's AZ Electronic Materials
for $2.6 billion, which it wrapped up in May.
Due to the takeover, Merck now expects group sales to
increase to 11.0-11.2 billion euros. It had previously forecast
10.9-11.1 billion.
(1 US dollar = 0.8035 euro)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Atkins)