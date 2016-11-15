FRANKFURT Nov 15 German drugs and lab supplies maker Merck KGaA lifted its full-year profit forecast on lower drug development costs.

Merck said on Tuesday it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.45 to 4.6 billion euros ($4.78-$4.95 billion), where it had previously seen 4.25 to 4.40 billion.

Merck, which is also the largest maker of high-tech chemicals for display screens, said third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 24 percent to 1.17 billion euros, above the average estimate of 1.11 billion euros by analysts in a Reuters poll.

