Oct 26 Merck & Co reported mixed
third-quarter results, with earnings beating Wall Street
forecasts but sales slightly missing the mark amid stiff generic
competition that began in August for the company's Singulair
asthma medicine.
The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker said on Friday that it had earned
$1.73 billion, or 56 cents per share, compared with $1.69
billion, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Merck earned 95 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected 92 cents.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $11.49 billion, below Wall Street
expectations of $11.57 billion.