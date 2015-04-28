(Recasts first paragraph, adds details on Januvia, earnings)
By Ransdell Pierson
April 28 Merck & Co's shares jumped
almost 5 percent after the U.S. drugmaker reported
better-than-expected quarterly results and released favorable
data late Monday about the safety of its Januvia diabetes drug.
The second-largest U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it earned
$953 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter. That
compared with $1.71 billion, or 57 cents per share, in the year
earlier period.
Excluding special items, Merck earned 85 cents per share,
well above the average analyst estimate of 75 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company incurred
significantly higher costs related to acquisitions and
divestitures, while having smaller tax benefits than a year ago.
Company sales fell 8 percent to $9.43 billion, but would
have fallen only 3 percent if not for the stronger dollar. Sales
topped Wall Street expectations of $9.07 billion, helped by
hedging against foreign currency fluctuations.
Despite its strong first-quarter results, Merck only
slightly raised its 2015 earnings forecast, to between $3.35 and
$3.48 per share, excluding special items. It had forecast
earnings of $3.32 to $3.47 per share.
Januvia sales rose 3 percent in the quarter to $884 million,
while a related drug called Janumet rose 7 percent to $509
million.
Late on Monday, Merck said Januvia achieved the main goal of
a long-awaited heart safety study according to preliminary
results, which likely removed a cloud of uncertainty from its
biggest product.
The Tecos study involved 14,724 patients with type 2
diabetes and a history of heart disease.
Januvia plus regular care led to no significant difference
in a composite of time to the first cardiovascular-related
death, non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke, or unstable
angina requiring hospitalization compared with usual care alone.
Significantly, there was no increase in hospitalization for
heart failure in the Januvia group versus placebo. Analysts said
that could give Januvia a leg up on rival drugs that have shown
a potential heart failure connection.
Sales of Merck's animal health products rose 2 percent to
$829 million, but would have risen 13 percent if not for the
stronger dollar.
"Overall, a solid Q1 with raised guidance," Sanford
Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said of Merck's report. Among
large U.S. drugmakers, he said, only Merck and Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co have raised their 2015 forecasts.
The two companies are leaders in immuno-oncology, drugs that
harness the immune system to fight cancer.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)