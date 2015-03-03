* Says adjusted core profit (EBITDA) to grow slightly
* MS drug sales down 5 percent in fourth quarter
* Shares up 0.8 percent
(Adds analyst quote, share price)
By Ludwig Burger
DARMSTADT, Germany, March 3 Merck KGaA
said underlying core profit would rise slightly this year, or at
worst stagnate, as the German firm develops a cancer treatment
and its best-selling drug Rebif battles stiff competition.
Sales of Merck's multiple sclerosis medicine Rebif slipped 5
percent in the last three months of 2014, after adjustments for
currency fluctuations. While this was a smaller decline than
expected, the company predicted more sales falls this year.
The established injectable multiple sclerosis drug is under
threat from new oral treatments for the debilitating disease,
such as Novartis's Gilenya, Sanofi's Aubagio
and Biogen Idec's Tecfidera.
Merck, which makes drugs, high-tech chemicals and laboratory
supplies, said fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) and one-off items rose 10.5
percent to 878 million euros ($983 million).
Earnings were lifted by strong demand for the liquid
crystals used in the latest high-definition TVs and mobile
devices, and was above the 870 million euros expected on average
by analysts in a Reuters poll..
Merck shares traded 0.8 percent higher at 1024 GMT, after
paring earlier gains of up to 2 percent but still ahead a flat
European healthcare sector gauge and a 0.5 percent
higher chemical index.
Equinet Bank analyst Marietta Miemietz said while the
results were strong the earnings projection was somewhat below
her expectations. She attributed this to higher corporate
overhead costs and an "element of conservatism" on Merck's part.
After years of setbacks in drug development, Merck scored a
rare success in November when it bagged Pfizer as
development partner for an experimental cancer immunotherapy.
The new cancer treatment is part of a class of drugs known
as anti-PD-L1 therapies which work by blocking a tumour's
ability to evade the immune system's defences.
The family-controlled German company also agreed in
September to acquire Sigma-Aldrich Corp for $17 billion
in cash, the biggest takeover in Merck's history, and plans to
wrap up the deal in the middle of this year.
Merck said its outlook for 2015 did not yet take into
account the impact of the planned takeover of the U.S.-based lab
supplies maker.
