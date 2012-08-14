FRANKFURT Aug 14 German drugmaker Merck KGaA said it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year of 2.85-2.95 billion euros ($3.52-$3.64 billion).

This compares with 2.73 billion last year and an average analyst projection for adjusted EBITDA of 2.88 billion euros this year, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)