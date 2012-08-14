BRIEF-Henry Schein Medical announces exclusive distribution agreement for Rijuven's cardiosleeve
* Henry Schein Medical announces exclusive distribution agreement for Rijuven's cardiosleeve
FRANKFURT Aug 14 German drugmaker Merck KGaA said it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year of 2.85-2.95 billion euros ($3.52-$3.64 billion).
This compares with 2.73 billion last year and an average analyst projection for adjusted EBITDA of 2.88 billion euros this year, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Henry Schein Medical announces exclusive distribution agreement for Rijuven's cardiosleeve
Feb 22 Argos Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday that an independent data monitoring committee has recommended the company to discontinue its late-stage trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma.
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 43.2 million from EGP 36 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2lFhCni) Further company coverage: