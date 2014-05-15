FRANKFURT May 15 Germany's Merck KGaA
, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for
display screens, said quarterly underlying core earnings edged
0.7 percent higher as the benefits of a cost cutting initiative
outweighed the impact of weaker foreign currency exchange rates.
First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,
amortisation and one-off items rose to 807 million euros ($1.11
billion), just above the 805 million euros expected on average
by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Merck said on Thursday it expected adjusted EBITDA of
3.3-3.4 billion euros this year, up from 3.25 billion last year,
including its recent acquisition of Britain's AZ Electronic
Materials for $2.6 billion.
($1 = 0.7294 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)