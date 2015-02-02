Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Merck KGaA says repatriates diabetes and thyroids portfolio in russia to continue to drive emerging markets strategy
* Merck kgaa says move transfers responsibility from marketing partner takeda to merck serono for products in diabetes and thyroid franchises in russia (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: