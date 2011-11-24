* GSK's Cervarix dropped as focus changes in HPV programme
* UK now targeting genital warts as well as cervical cancer
* Win for Gardasil underlines its lead in global market
* GSK says chose not to participate in latest tender
(Adds comment from expert obstetrician)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 24 Britain is to stop using
GlaxoSmithKline's cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix from
next September and will instead offer girls Merck & Co's
rival product Gardasil.
The move underscores Gardasil's lead in a $1 billion-plus
worldwide market for vaccines that protect against the sexually
transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause cervical
cancer.
The health ministry said on Thursday the decision followed a
competitive tendering exercise. GSK, however, said it had opted
not to bid in the process because the government had made clear
it wanted a vaccine offering broader protection.
While both shots are effective, Gardasil targets four
strains of HPV -- two responsible for cervical cancer and two
causing the less serious condition of genital warts -- while
Glaxo's product addresses only the two cancer strains.
Following a review of the various conditions caused by HPV,
British health authorities placed additional emphasis on genital
warts in the 2011 tender, effectively knocking Cervarix out of
the competition.
David Salisbury, the government's director of immunisation,
said experts had weighed up both the cost and clinical benefits
before deciding to switch to Gardasil.
"We have reflected the changes in scientific knowledge that
has become available since last time," he told reporters.
"They are not huge changes -- we still prioritise the
prevention of cancer -- but based on all these things the winner
is Gardasil."
Gardasil protects against the two strains of HPV virus that
cause more than 70 percent of cervical cancer and two types that
cause 90 percent of genital warts.
GIRLS AGED 12-13
Under the British programme, HPV vaccination is offered
routinely to girls aged 12 to 13 years, with a catch-up
programme for those up to 18.
Cervarix, from British-based GSK, has been the vaccine of
choice since the programme it was started in 2008 -- but a
number of critics said at the time that the decision was based
on cost and Gardasil should have been chosen from the start.
Tony Falconer, president of the Royal College of
Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said he was delighted about the
decision to switch to the quadrivalent vaccine.
"Not only will it provide immunity against cervical cancer
caused by HPV, it will also protect against the strains of HPV
that cause genital warts, which are unpleasant and the cause of
much psychological distress for sufferers," he said in a
statement.
Gardasil is sold in Europe by Sanofi Pasteur MSD, a joint
venture between U.S.-based Merck and French drugmaker Sanofi
. A spokesman for Sanofi Pasteur MSD declined to
comment on the price it was charging the British government.
Globally, Gardasil outsells Cervarix, with revenues of $988
million last year and sales expected to reach $1.25 billion by
2015, according to Thomson Reuters Pharma data. Cervarix sales
last year were 242 million pounds ($375 million) and are
forecast to reach $848 million in 2015.
GSK said at least 5 million doses of Cervarix had been
administered in Britain up to July 2011 and the company remained
committed to making the vaccine available around the world.
Significant new demand for HPV vaccines could soon open up
in the poor nations, following a decision last week by the GAVI
international immunisations group to fund their roll-out in
developing countries -- provided it can reach a deal on pricing
with the manufacturers.
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)