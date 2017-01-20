Jan 20 Merck & Co said it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to resolve a patent litigation related to its cancer drug, Keytruda.

Merck said it would pay $625 million to Bristol-Myers and provide royalties on the worldwide sales of Keytruda for a non-exclusive license to market the drug in any market in which it is approved. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)