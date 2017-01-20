PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Merck & Co said it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to resolve a patent litigation related to its cancer drug, Keytruda.
Merck said it would pay $625 million to Bristol-Myers and provide royalties on the worldwide sales of Keytruda for a non-exclusive license to market the drug in any market in which it is approved. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data