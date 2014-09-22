FRANKFURT, Sept 22 German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA said on Monday it agreed to acquire Sigma-Aldrich for $17 billion in cash to boost its life science business.

The deal, approved by Sigma-Aldrich's management, will see Merck acquire all shares for $140 apiece in cash.

That represents a 37 percent premium over the latest closing price of $102.37 on Sept. 19 and a 36 percent premium to the one-month average closing price, according to Merck. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)