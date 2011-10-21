SINGAPORE Oct 21 MSD, the U.K. unit of global healthcare company Merck & Co , has signed an agreement to invest $250 million over 10 years to improve its manufacturing facilities in Singapore, the firm said in a joint statement on Friday.

"In addition to expanding its biotech operations, adding technology capability to support new product launches and committing to new expenditures of S$700 million ($551 million)on local research activities," MSD said in a joint press release with Singapore's Economic Development Board.

The company employs around 1,500 staff in the city state and have invested as much as $1.5 billion since they established its manufacturing operations in Singapore in 1996. ($1 = 1.271 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)