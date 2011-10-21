SINGAPORE Oct 21 MSD, the U.K. unit of global
healthcare company Merck & Co , has signed an agreement
to invest $250 million over 10 years to improve its
manufacturing facilities in Singapore, the firm said in a joint
statement on Friday.
"In addition to expanding its biotech operations, adding
technology capability to support new product launches and
committing to new expenditures of S$700 million ($551 million)on
local research activities," MSD said in a joint press release
with Singapore's Economic Development Board.
The company employs around 1,500 staff in the city state and
have invested as much as $1.5 billion since they established its
manufacturing operations in Singapore in 1996.
($1 = 1.271 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono)