* Patients with certain treatment history could benefit
* Drug tecemotide formerly known as Stimuvax
* Vaccine had failed in previous trial
(Adds survival data, background on cancer vaccines)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Sept 25 German drugmaker Merck KGaA
will conduct new tests on an experimental lung cancer
vaccine which failed a previous late-stage clinical trial, it
said on Wednesday.
Merck said it would test the drug formerly known as Stimuvax
and now called tecemotide on patients that had been given
chemotherapy and radiotherapy simultaneously in an initial round
of treatment.
The previous trial, which also included patients that had
been given chemotherapy and radiotherapy separately, failed to
provide evidence of improved survival.
The drug - licensed from U.S. biotech firm Oncothyreon
- will be tested on patients with locally advanced
Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which cannot be
surgically removed, unchanged from the previous trial called
START, the firm said.
"The START data delivered important insights that we believe
justify further investigation in a new Phase III programme,"
said Annalisa Jenkins, Merck's head of drug development.
Developing cancer vaccines that prime the immune system to
attack tumour cells, is a high-risk, high-reward field of
medicine that has seen a string of setbacks.
An experimental cancer vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline
failed to help melanoma patients in a closely watched clinical
trial. Dendreon Corp's Provenge, a pioneer cancer
vaccine, has failed to meet sales expectations.
Merck said detailed analysis of the previous trial showed
that patients with a treatment history of simultaneous
chemotherapy and radiotherapy had an overall survival of 30.8
months after taking tecemotide, versus 20.6 months in a control
group of patients treated with placebo.
Investors took a cautious stance, with shares in Merck
trading 0.2 percent lower at the open.
The German company said about 1,000 patients would take part
in the new study, called START2, compared with 1,200
participants in the predecessor START trial.
The company did not say by how much it was reducing its
target market by focusing on a smaller subset of patients, but
it described simultaneous chemotherapy and radiotherapy as the
current standard of care.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)