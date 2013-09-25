FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Germany's Merck KGaA
said it would start a new study testing its
experimental lung cancer vaccine Stimuvax, which fell through in
a previous late-stage trial.
Merck said on Tuesday it would test the drug, which it
licensed from U.S. biotech firm Oncothyreon, on
patients with locally advanced Stage III non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC), which cannot be surgically removed.
Stimuvax, also known as Tecemotide, failed to improve
survival in a pivotal study in December, dealing a blow to the
company and the high-risk field of using vaccines to fight
tumours.
Merck said on Tuesday that data from an analysis of a
predefined patient subgroup in this trial, however, showed some
promise.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)