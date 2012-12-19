FRANKFURT Dec 19 German drugmaker Merck KGaA said its cancer drug Stimuvax did not reach its target of improving survival of lung cancer patients in a late-stage study.

"Further analyses are planned in the coming weeks to explore the potential benefit-risk profile of L-BLP25 (Stimuvax) in certain populations," Merck said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said it would discuss this data with external experts and regulatory authorities over the coming months.

Stimuvax, a type of cancer vaccine, is being developed as a maintenance treatment for cancer patients treated with standard therapy of chemo and radiation. It is designed to help the patient's immune system fight certain cancer cells. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)