* Drug fails in pancreatic cancer, soft tissue sarcoma
* Merck says to focus on more promising drug candidates
* Shares down 0.6 pct after dropping as much as 2.3 pct
* Setback leaves CEO-designate with narrow pipeline
(Adds analysts, shares, background)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 Germany's Merck KGaA
and development partner Threshold Pharmaceuticals said
their experimental cancer drug evofosfamide failed to extend
lives in two late-stage clinical studies, a major setback for
both firms.
Evofosfamide did not meet the main goal of improving
survival in patients suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer
and advanced soft tissue sarcoma, prompting the two companies to
give up exploring the drug's use against these cancer forms.
Merck said on Monday it would focus efforts on more
promising candidates in its drug pipeline and would soon decide
about evofosfamide's overall future.
Shares in Merck, also the world's largest maker of liquid
crystals for display screens, traded 1.3 percent lower after
falling as much as 2.3 percent, the biggest decline among German
blue-chip stocks.
In recent years, Merck has been making major inroads into
offering substances and equipment for biotech firms and lab
operators after a string of development setbacks at its
pharmaceuticals division.
The new disappointment leaves CEO-designate Stefan Oschmann,
a pharmaceuticals expert, with a narrow drug development
pipeline that rests mainly on cancer immune therapy avelumab,
jointly developed with Pfizer.
Oschmann, slated to take the top job in April, joined Merck
in early 2011, about a year before Merck agreed to collaborate
with South San Francisco-based Threshold.
"Evofosfamide was among Merck's highest profile pipeline
projects and thus played a non-negligible role in Merck's quest
to rebuild its pipeline particularly in oncology," said Equinet
Bank analyst Marietta Miemietz.
UBS analysts said they had estimated annual peak sales of
400 million euros ($433 million) for the drug's use in soft
tissue sarcoma and 800 million euros in pancreatic cancer,
previously putting the probability of market launch at 50
percent.
The two partners have also been testing evofosfamide against
skin and lung cancer in the second phase of drug trials required
for regulatory approval, and against further cancer types in the
first phase.
The drug is designed to attack body tissue that is short of
oxygen supply, also known as hypoxia, because cancerous cells
often grow without connecting to the oxygen-carrying blood
vessels around them.
"While we believe there remains substantial data to support
the role of hypoxia in cancer treatment resistance, we are
deeply frustrated with our inability in these trials to impact
that in a meaningful way," Threshold CEO Barry Selick said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.9240 euros)
(Editing by Christoph Steitz and Mark Potter)