FRANKFURT May 12 Germany's Merck KGaA
said that experimental cancer drug evofosfamide, which it is
jointly developing with Threshold Pharmaceuticals, won
fast track status for the treatment of advanced pancreatic
cancer from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Merck had licensed in evofosfamide, previously known as
TH-302, from Threshold in 2012.
The drug attacks body tissue that is short of oxygen supply,
a typical characteristic of many tumours because cancerous cells
often grow without connecting to the blood vessels around them.
The drug, currently being tested in the third and last phase
required for regulatory approval, already has the FDA's fast
track designation for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.
Fast track status means data from clinical trials can be
submitted to the FDA on a rolling basis as it becomes available
rather than waiting until pivotal studies are completed.
