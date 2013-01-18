LONDON Jan 18 Europe's drug regulator has
confirmed it is suspending marketing authorisations for Merck &
Co's cholesterol drug Tredaptive in Europe after its
failure in a major study raised safety concerns.
Merck began recalling the drug, which is also sold under the
brand names Pelzont and Trevaclyn, on Jan. 11 and recommended
that doctors stop prescribing it.
The medicine had been on the market in 40 countries
worldwide, but is not approved in the United States.
The European Medicines Agency said patients currently taking
the drug should see their doctor to discuss their treatment.