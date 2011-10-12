MELBOURNE Oct 12 The Australian arm of Merck & Co won its appeal against compensation awarded to a user of its recalled drug Vioxx, though lawyers for the plaintiff said the ruling did not shut the door on action by other class members.

The finding on Wednesday overturns a March 2010 decision by Federal Court judge Christopher Jessup who awarded A$287,912 ($259,400) plus interest to grandfather Graeme Peterson, who claimed the drug caused him to have a heart attack in 2003.

Peterson's lawyers, Slater & Gordon , said at the time that the move paved the way for similar claims from hundreds of other Australians who had suffered heart attacks after using the medicine.

"The court's decision (on Wednesday) does not foreclose all rights available to class members other than Mr Peterson," Slater & Gordon said in a statement to the Australian stock market. The firm represents Petersen on a no-win, no-fee basis.

"Mr Peterson also has the right to seek special leave to appeal today's judgment to the High Court of Australia. The parties may also decide to work towards a negotiated settlement," the statement said.

The 93-page judgement would be analysed to decide whether appeal rights available to Peterson should be pursued and how the cases of the remaining class members should be advanced, Slater & Gordon said.

Merck's local arm, MSD Australia, said after the court ruling that it was "satisfied with this outcome".

Merck has set aside a $950 million Vioxx legal reserve amid a probe by U.S. prosecutors in Massachusetts of how Merck had marketed Vioxx -- its onetime blockbuster arthritis drug that was recalled in 2004 after being linked to heart risks.

Merck agreed in 2007 to pay $4.85 billion to settle lawsuits filed by former Vioxx users, who alleged they had been harmed by the pill.

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Mark Bendeich)