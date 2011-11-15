Nov 14 Merck & Co (MRK.N) has reached
settlements to resolve lawsuits from the states of New York,
Florida and South Carolina alleging the company misled state
regulators about the dangers of the painkiller Vioxx, according
to court filings.
The confidential sums were revealed in a court filing
Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
Louisiana, where thousands of Vioxx cases have been
consolidated. In 2007, Merck had agreed to pay out $4.85
billion to resolve claims from thousands of plaintiffs who said
Vioxx caused heart attacks.
A spokesman for Merck declined further comment on the
settlements. They were revealed in a court filing from
attorneys for the plaintiffs' steering committee in the
multi-district Vioxx litigation, which asked the court to set
aside 6.5 percent of the state settlements in an escrow fund to
pay for plaintiffs' legal fees.
Attorney generals for the state of New York, Florida and
South Carolina filed lawsuits against Merck in 2007 and 2008
alleging the company misled state regulators about the dangers
associated with Vioxx, which has been linked in lawsuits to
increasing users' risk of heart attacks and other serious
cardiovascular side effects.
Similar settlements have already been reached in lawsuits
from the states of Alaska, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana,
Oklahoma and Utah, according to the filing.
Spokespersons for the New York, South Carolina and Florida
attorneys general offices did not immediately return requests
for comment Monday.
The case is In re: Vioxx Products Liability Litigation, in
the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana,
no. 1657.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye, editing by Bernard Orr)