BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust files for potential mixed shelf size undisclosed
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lqsXE0) Further company coverage:
March 12 Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday that an independent monitoring board had allowed it to continue with a huge trial assessing the safety and effectiveness of its blockbuster Vytorin cholesterol treatment.
The study, called IMPROVE-IT, will now continue to its conclusion in September 2014, the drugmaker said. The panel's decision suggests that no safety concerns have arisen for Vytorin.
Some analysts had hoped the independent panel, which has the right to peek at data from the ongoing study, would determine the trial had already proven Vytorin's effectiveness, and would order that the trial be halted.
Merck shares rose to $44.25 in pre-market trading from a close of $43.65.
* Wells Fargo & Co says on Feb 28, Susan Engel, a member of board of Wells Fargo & Company informed company that she will not stand for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 Wells Fargo & Co said eight senior executives, including Chief Executive Tim Sloan and Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry, will not receive cash bonuses for 2016, as the bank looks to increase accountability following a sales scandal.