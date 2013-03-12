* High-stakes trial to continue until September 2014
By Ransdell Pierson and Caroline Humer
March 12 An independent monitoring board said a
large trial of Merck & Co's Vytorin cholesterol drug can
continue, suggesting no major safety issues have yet been seen
with the pill.
The news eased investor concerns that a safety issue could
arise and further hurt sales of already struggling Vytorin.
Merck shares were up 3.7 percent in Tuesday morning trading.
"We believe it is increasingly difficult to suggest any
safety issues with (Vytorin)," JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott
said, in view of the panel's green light to continue with the
study.
Such panels of medical experts, which are allowed to examine
confidential clinical trial data, are routinely used to assess
whether drug studies should continue or be halted because they
have already proven a drug is effective, ineffective or has
safety problems.
Investors have been avidly awaiting an update from the panel
on the study of Vytorin, called IMPROVE-IT, which began in 2005
and involves more than 18,000 patients with well-controlled
cholesterol who had heart attacks or the kind of chest pain that
can precede heart attacks.
The study will now continue until its planned conclusion in
September 2014, Merck said on Tuesday. The study aims to prove
conclusively whether Vytorin, whose annual sales total $1.75
billion, can significantly reduce heart attacks, strokes and
heart-related deaths compared with Merck's older,
generically-available Zocor (simvastatin) cholesterol fighter.
"Getting this interim look out of the way is a positive,
given where investor sentiment has been," Sanford Bernstein
analyst Tim Anderson said in a research note. He said "a
surprising number of investors" have been worried about
potential safety issues with Vytorin.
Doubts about the true worth of Vytorin and a related Merck
drug called Zetia, and debates about their safety, have hurt
sales of the medicines since 2008, after a pair of smaller
studies showed unfavorable trends.
Vytorin combines Zocor with Zetia, a $2.6 billion-a-year
product that Merck also sells as a standalone treatment. Zetia
and Zocor block "bad" LDL cholesterol through different
mechanisms, the reason they are paired in Vytorin.
The IMPROVE-IT study was begun in 2005, a year after Vytorin
was introduced, to get a far better picture of the combo drug's
worth and safety than could be seen in earlier trials that led
to its approval.
Merck investors are hoping the final IMPROVE-IT results next
year will establish Vytorin's clear effectiveness and safety,
and thereby spark revived sales of Vytorin and Zetia.
Merck shares were up $1.60 to $45.26 in morning trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.