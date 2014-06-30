European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
FRANKFURT, June 30 Germany's Merck KGaA , the world's largest maker of liquid crystals, said it is buying the shares it does not already own in Dutch company Peer+ to boost the development of electronically dimmable window panes.
Merck's liquid crystals are mainly used in TV and tablet computer screens but the company is exploring new uses.
"The major innovation of liquid crystal windows lies in their ability of continuously variable switching from light to dark in just seconds," Merck said in a statement.
Merck in 2012 acquired 70 percent of Peer+'s capital and is now buying the remaining shares, it said, adding financial terms would not be disclosed. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Lapides Asset Management LLC reports 5.1 percent passive stake in trinity Biotech Plc as of March 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2msqjyg Further company coverage:
* GSK announces US regulatory submission seeking expanded indication for Fluarix Quadrivalent (Influenza vaccine) for infants 6 months and older Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: