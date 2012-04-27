April 27 A U.S. court on Friday ruled that the
patent on Merck & Co's cholesterol fighter Zetia and a
related drug Vytorin was valid and issued an injunction blocking
approval of a generic version by Mylan Inc until the
patent expires.
Mylan had admitted that its product would infringe the
patent, which run until April of 2017, Merck said.
Merck earlier on Friday said first-quarter sales of Zetia,
known chemically as ezetimibe, rose 6 percent to $614 million,
while Vytorin, which combines Zetia with Merck's older
cholesterol drug Zocor, saw sales slip 8 percent to $444
million.
In a ruling in U.S. District court for the district of New
Jersey, Judge Jose Linares declared the patent to be "valid and
enforceable."
