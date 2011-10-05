* Cos say FDA accepts marketing application

* Say FDA classifies application as standard review (Follows alerts)

Oct 5 Merck & Co and Ariad Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. health regulator has accepted the application for marketing approval of their experimental cancer treatment, Ridaforolimus.

The two companies, which announced in March that they would co-promote Ariad's Ridaforolimus in the United States, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration classified the application as a standard review.

In August, Ariad had submitted a marketing approval application for Ridaforolimus with the European Medicines Agency, saying it expects Merck to submit the same in the United States shortly.

Ridaforolimus blocks a protein called mTOR that is involved with cell growth and cell survival, and improves progression-free survival -- the chances of the cancer not worsening -- in patients with metastatic soft-tissue or bone sarcomas.

As part of a license agreement with Ariad, Merck is responsible for the development and worldwide commercialization of Ridaforolimus.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)