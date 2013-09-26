FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Germany's Merck KGaA said it promoted Belen Garijo to become the head of its prescription pharmaceuticals unit Merck Serono.

She will replace Stefan Oschmann, who will remain group executive board member in charge of Merck's overall healthcare business, which apart from Merck Serono also includes consumer health, allergopharma and biosimilars.

Garijo, a former Sanofi executive, has been chief operating officer at Merck Serono. She will continue to report to Oschmann. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)