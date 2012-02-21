* BASF buys Merck KGaA's electrolytes business
* Says gains expertise for auto, battery sectors
* No price disclosed
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 BASF SE
announced its third acquisition in battery technology in two
months, saying it would buy Merck KGaA's electrolytes
business for high-performance batteries to tap into growing
demand for electric vehicles.
"This acquisition enhances the expertise we offer to
automotive and battery manufacturers around the world," BASF
board member Andreas Kreimeyer said in a statement on Tuesday.
The two companies did not say how much BASF was paying in
the deal, which includes technologies and products Merck
developed to boost the performance of batteries, such as
additives for electrolytes used to make lithium ion batteries.
Merck said it is selling the business because it has little
in common with its other chemicals activities and meets only a
fraction of the needs of customers who make batteries.
BASF late last year announced plans to pool all of its
battery activities geared towards electromobility into a new
business unit, joining the race for next generation lithium-ion
battery cells for electric cars.
Since then, it has announced plans to buy U.S.-based
nickel-metal hydride battery technology specialist Ovonic
Battery Co as well as a stake in lithium-sulfur battery maker
Sion Power.
Stricter laws governing greenhouse gas emissions, depleting
fossil fuels and the rising price of crude oil are pushing
carmakers across the world to roll out new zero-emission cars
that can run entirely on electricity.
Since an electric car costs often twice the price of a
conventional car powered by a combustion engine, researchers are
searching for a way to make the lithium-ion lighter and less
expensive.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)