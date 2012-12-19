BRIEF-Medfirst Healthcare Services says new share issue price is T$66.67 per share
* Says it will issue the 3 million new shares at T$66.67 per share
FRANKFURT Dec 19 Merck KGaA shares fall 3.1 percent at open after cancer vaccine stimuvax fails phase III trial
* Says it will issue the 3 million new shares at T$66.67 per share
* Gross proceeds of 4,997,890 euros ($5.31 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY group achieved 15.4% growth in revenue to S$473.6 million