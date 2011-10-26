* Sees 2011 sales at 10-10.2 bln eur vs f'cast 10-10.4 bln

* Liquid crystals unit's Q3 margin 42.6 pct vs 44.4 pct in poll

* Q3 underlying core profit 552 mln eur vs 534 mln in poll

* Affirms 2011 group operating profit outlook

* Shares gain 6.2 pct, analysts cite consensus beat (Adds analyst comment, details)

By Ludwig Burger

DARMSTADT, Germany, Oct 26 German drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA cut the top end of its 2011 sales forecast after sluggish demand for consumer electronics dimmed prospects for its liquid crystals business.

The world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens warned that the flat screen industry was signalling weakness for the next two to three quarters after customers sold off inventory, anticipating economic weakness ahead.

Merck's shares gained 6.7 percent to 63.99 euros by 1025 GMT after the group's third quarter underlying core profit beat expectations, supported by robust sales of top-selling pharmaceuticals such as multiple sclerosis therapy Rebif and cancer drug Erbitux.

Merck now expects sales this year of between 10 billion and 10.2 billion euros ($13.9-14.2 billion), down from a previous range of 10.0-10.4 billion euros.

The operating margin at the liquid crystals business narrowed by more than 10 percentage points to 42.6 percent in the third quarter, below the 44.4 percent expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Last week, South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display , which vies with local rival Samsung Electronics for the top position in LCD flat screens globally, posted its biggest quarterly loss on tepid demand for televisions and computers.

Earlier this month Corning , the largest maker of specialty glass for LCDs, said it expected the display industry supply chain to remain cautious.

Merck KGaA still affirmed it expects a group operating profit of about 1 billion euros in 2011 and an underlying core operating profit of 2.25 billion euros.

Analysts said the results showed prospects were not as gloomy as they had expected.

"Expectations going into the results were low, so solid results and limited changes to consensus numbers means that we believe stock could see some relief rally today," JP Morgan analyst Richard Vosser said in a note.

In the third quarter, Merck's underlying core operating profit, which includes a range of charges including writedowns on the value of acquired businesses, fell 11.6 percent to 552 million euros, still above the 534 million consensus.

"Given that we see the true value of Merck in the streamlining of operations, where we expect news at the beginning of 2012, we do not see a reason to turn negative on the story, particularly given the strength in Pharma and (lab equipment unit) Millipore," Silvia Quandt analyst Stefan Muehlbauer said.

($1=0.719 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jon Loades-Carter and Jane Merriman)