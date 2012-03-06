* Expects slight increase in 2012 sales, adjusted EBITDA

* Shares fall 2.9 pct in weak market

* Pickup in liquid crystals business seen as one-off (Adds details, background)

DARMSTADT, Germany, March 6 German drugmaker Merck KGaA said operating profit would fall this year due to expenses related to company-wide cutbacks and warned a recent pickup at its liquid crystals business would not continue.

Merck, also the world's largest maker of liquid crystals used for flat television and computer screens, expects revenue and adjusted underlying profit to improve slightly this year on demand for its over-the-counter drugs, such as the Seven Seas brand of vitamins, minerals and supplements.

Last month Merck announced plans to cut costs across all its businesses, which may include job losses, after regulators dealt its drug development business a blow by not approving its multiple sclerosis drug Cladribine.

The shares were down 2.9 percent at 78.32 euros at 1458 GMT on Tuesday while Germany's large-cap index DAX declined 2.6 percent. The stock has risen more than 10 percent over the previous three months as investors bet on the group's planned cutbacks to translate into higher long-term profits, compared with a 8 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600 Health Care index .

"Given that we believe investors could be nervous about the performance of the company in 2012 we see upside limited from here," Silvia Quandt Research analyst Stefan Muehlbauer wrote in a note.

Merck's 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11 percent 2.74 billion euros, slightly above the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of 2.65 billion.

The unit that makes liquid crystals, which are also used in tablet computers, surprised with a 51.3 percent operating profit margin in the fourth quarter, higher than the previous two quarters, as TV makers replenished their inventories.

However Merck warned that the unit, which accounts for around 60 percent of group operating profit, would not match the fourth-quarter performance over the first three months of 2012.

Demand for LCD panels has slowed across the industry as U.S. consumers show little appetite to upgrade televisions after buying their first flat-screens sets.

Merck said it saw growing demand for flat-screen devices in China but warned higher sales will not translate into rising earnings as flat-screen prices decline.

"We are prepared for the above-average growth of the Chinese display market and have invested locally to participate in it," Merck said.

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co, the world's biggest maker of televisions, is preparing to spin off its loss-making LCD flat-screen business into an affiliate to focus on new generation OLED display technology. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alison Birrane and Erica Billingham)