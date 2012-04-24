FRANKFURT, April 24 Germany's Merck KGaA
will move the headquarters of its prescription drugs
unit Merck Serono from Geneva to the German city of Darmstadt,
affecting 1,250 jobs.
The family-controlled drugmaker said in a statement on
Tuesday that more than 750 Geneva positions would be transferred
to Darmstadt, Beijing and Boston, with details to be published
at a later stage.
In addition, Merck plans to cut 500 jobs in Geneva as well
as 80 positions across its three Swiss manufacturing sites.
The company recently announced plans to cut costs across all
its businesses after a number of setbacks in drug development.
Merck bought Swiss biotech company Serono for 10.3 billion
euros in 2007.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)