FRANKFURT, Sept 4 German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA plans to cut about one out of 10 jobs at its domestic sites, the latest in a string of restructuring measures in response to setbacks in drug development.

The family-controlled drugmaker, which has 10,900 staff in Germany, said in a statement on Tuesday that it agreed with German labour representatives on cutting 1,100 jobs as part of an ongoing company-wide restructuring programme.

The company in February announced plans to cut costs across all its businesses after it failed to bring a promising multiple sclerosis drug to market and could not considerably expand the use of its cancer drug Erbitux. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)