By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, April 28 Germany's Merck KGaA
, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for flat
screens, said on Friday its dominance of the market could erode
in future, making the case for more investment into newer OLED
technologies.
Merck commands about 60 percent of the liquid crystals
market, ahead of Japan's JNC Corp. and DIC Corp. It is
a major profit driver for the German group, which also makes
pharmaceuticals and supplies for labs and bioreactors.
"We know ... that our market shares in recent years were
very high. At the present time we cannot rule out a further
normalization," Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann told
shareholders at the annual general meeting.
"We will therefore forge ahead with new technologies in all
four business units, for instance OLED," he said, referring to
organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs) that are mainly used in
mobile devices.
For now, a recovery in the display market that began late
last year should have a positive effect on the liquid crystals
business, the CEO added.
He reiterated that group core earnings would be flat this
year, saying more detailed guidance would be provided on May 18.
Mainly thanks to liquid crystals, Merck's performance
materials division turned a profit before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of more than 40 percent
of the 2.5 billion euros in revenues last year.
That is above the average for the European speciality
chemical industry, which usually has margins of 10-25 percent.
Merck does not separately disclose the margin for liquid
crystals, which account for about half of sales at the
performance materials division.
Family-controlled Merck saw liquid crystals revenues surge
in the year 2000 with the advent of flat screens, having failed
for decades to find a commercial use for the substances.
They go mainly into TV screens but Merck is exploring their
use in dimmable window panes or flat antennas on car roofs that
electronically home in on satellites.
More expensive OLEDs allow for thinner and more energy
efficient screens for portable devices. But Merck has said they
would likely take hold in TV screens over the next few years,
chipping away at its liquid crystals business.
Merck has invested in OLED chemical production since 2009,
surviving an industry shakeout that has reduced the field of
contenders to just a handful. It has also warned that OLED
profit margins would not reach those at liquid crystals.
