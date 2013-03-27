FRANKFURT, March 27 German family-controlled drugmaker Merck KGaA said it replaced a 2 billion euro ($2.57 billion) syndicated loan facility to secure long-term funding.

The loan, underwritten by a group of international banks, runs for five years with extension options for seven years.

It replaces an existing, unused 2 billion euro loan facility that would have expired next year.

($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)