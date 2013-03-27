BRIEF-Accuray on March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of Jan. 11, 2016
* On March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - sec filing
FRANKFURT, March 27 German family-controlled drugmaker Merck KGaA said it replaced a 2 billion euro ($2.57 billion) syndicated loan facility to secure long-term funding.
The loan, underwritten by a group of international banks, runs for five years with extension options for seven years.
It replaces an existing, unused 2 billion euro loan facility that would have expired next year.
($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Athersys Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lMjdJc) Further company coverage:
* Koninklijke Philips N.V. Reports 15.5 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc, as of February 28, 2017 - sec filing