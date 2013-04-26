FRANKFURT, April 26 German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA on Friday confirmed its outlook for full-year net income to increase significantly.

Speaking at the annual shareholder meeting, Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley also reiterated that organic sales growth would be moderate and that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would grow faster than sales in 2013. (Reporting by Hakan Ersen; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)