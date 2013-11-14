DARMSTADT, Germany Nov 14 Germany's Merck KGaA said it would look into possible acquisitions to strengthen all of its four business divisions - prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs, laboratory equipment and specialty chemicals.

"We have four sustainable business divisions that are set to grow organically, but for all four areas we have ideas for steps that go beyond that," Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.

"But the main point is the continuation of our financial discipline," he added.

Merck cut its net financial debt to 536 million euros at the end of September, down from 1.93 billion at the end of last year. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)