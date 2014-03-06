Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, March 6 The chief executive of German liquid crystal maker Merck KGaA, Karl-Ludwig Kley, said he was confident the planned takeover of Britain's AZ Electronic Materials could be completed in the first half of this year, speaking to a press conference on Thursday.
Merck extended the offer period for the proposed deal for a fourth time last month, awaiting approval from Chinese antitrust regulators.
Talks with Chinese officials were constructive, Kley added.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)