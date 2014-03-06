FRANKFURT, March 6 Germany's Merck KGaA
, the worlds largest maker of liquid crystals for
display screens, reported an unexpected slight increase in
adjusted core earnings, as it continued to benefit from a cost
cutting programme.
Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) before one-off items edged 0.7 percent
higher to 795.2 million euros ($1.09 billion), above the 784
million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Merck said it expected adjusted EBITDA and revenues to be
flat this year as the effect weaker overseas currencies is
likely to offset a slight increase in organic sales.
($1 = 0.7278 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt)