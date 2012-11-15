DARMSTADT Nov 15 Merck KGaA lifted its 2012 outlook on Thursday and beat expectations for third-quarter results on higher prices for a multiple sclerosis drug and strong demand for its chemicals for flat screens.

The German drugmaker now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year of 2.90-2.95 billion euros ($3.7-$3.75 billion), the upper half of a previous range of 2.85-2.95 billion euros.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 15.6 percent to 754 million euros, above a forecast for 740 million in a Reuters poll. Revenues also exceeded expectations.

($1 = 0.7856 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)