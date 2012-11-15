DARMSTADT Nov 15 Merck KGaA lifted
its 2012 outlook on Thursday and beat expectations for
third-quarter results on higher prices for a multiple sclerosis
drug and strong demand for its chemicals for flat screens.
The German drugmaker now expects adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this
year of 2.90-2.95 billion euros ($3.7-$3.75 billion), the upper
half of a previous range of 2.85-2.95 billion euros.
Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 15.6 percent to 754
million euros, above a forecast for 740 million in a Reuters
poll. Revenues also exceeded expectations.
($1 = 0.7856 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)