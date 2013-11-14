* Now sees 3.2-3.25 bln euros in full-year adj EBITDA

By Ludwig Burger

DARMSTADT, Germany , Nov 14 Germany's Merck KGaA , the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, raised its full-year outlook as it benefited from job cuts and continued demand from television manufacturers.

Citing strong non-prescription drugs and chemicals businesses, Merck said on Thursday that it expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.2-3.25 billion euros ($4.3-$4.35 billion) in 2013, against its previous guidance of 3.1-3.2 billion euros.

Merck, which is seeking to rebuild a drugs pipeline weakened by a slew of setbacks, has cut more than 2,000 jobs and counting.

This is now helping it to overcome the burden of weak overseas currencies that are eroding the value of liquid crystal exports to Asia, where almost all flat-screen televisions are made.

"The transformation of our company is well on track," Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley said in a statement.

Family-controlled Merck, which traces its roots to a 17th-century pharmacy, said it faced "massive headwinds", particularly from a lower Japanese yen, U.S. dollar and Latin American currencies.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 10 percent to 831 million euros, exceeding the average of 803 million euros and even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The slow uptake of screens based on the rival technology of organic light emitting diodes (OLED), is helping Merck's liquid crystal business, which continues to keep a technological edge over liquid-crystal competitors Chisso Corp and DIC Corp of Japan. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Editing by David Goodman)