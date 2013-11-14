(Repeats to attach to alerts, with no changes to text)
DARMSTADT, Germany Nov 14 Germany's Merck KGaA
, the worlds largest maker of liquid crystals for
display screens, raised its full-year outlook as it benefited
from a cost cutting programme.
Merck said on Thursday it expected adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.2-
3.25 billion euros ($4.3-$4.35 billion) in 2013, where it had
previously seen 3.1-3.2 billion euros.
Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 10 percent to 831 million
euros, above the 803 million euros expected on average by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)