FRANKFURT May 14 German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA posted a forecast-beating 18.8 percent gain in adjusted operating profit to 801 million euros ($1.04 billion) in the first quarter, as it squeezes costs.

The figure for quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surpassed the 787 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll. Poll:

