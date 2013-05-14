BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
FRANKFURT May 14 German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA posted a forecast-beating 18.8 percent gain in adjusted operating profit to 801 million euros ($1.04 billion) in the first quarter, as it squeezes costs.
The figure for quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surpassed the 787 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll. Poll:
($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: