* Web of legal actions resulting from suspected fraud in
China
* Citi, Mercuria caught in fallout from metals financing
probe
* Judge says Mercuria does not have to pay Citi
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, May 22 U.S. bank Citigroup Inc
failed on Friday in a bid to win an order from a London court
that would force trade house Mercuria to pay about $270 million
in potential losses for metals financing deals in China hit by
suspected fraud.
The complex case is one of a web of legal actions filed in
the wake of a probe launched in May 2014 by Chinese authorities
of suspected fraud at China's Qingdao port, the world's seventh
busiest, and nearby Penglai.
The alleged fraud is estimated to have stung Western banks
and trading houses as well as local Asian banks for more than $3
billion in total.
Neither Citigroup nor Mercuria Energy Trading Ltd are
accused of fraud, but have been caught in the fallout from the
probe.
"Citi's tender of endorsed warehouse receipts was not good
delivery of metal to Mercuria," High Court Judge Mr. Justice
Phillips said in the judgment.
"Citi is therefore not entitled to judgment for the unpaid
price of that metal."
China has been investigating whether private metals trading
firm Decheng Mining and its related companies used fake
warehouse receipts to obtain multiple loans secured against a
single cargo of metal.
Mercuria held copper and aluminium in Chinese warehouses and
agreed a series of deals that were effective loans from Citi
using the metal as collateral.
Under the repurchasing agreements, or repos, Citi agreed to
purchase metal from Mercuria before selling it back at a
slightly higher price to include interest on the effective
loans.
The two groups were in the midst of several repo deals when
the potential fraud in China was uncovered in warehouses in both
Qingdao and Penglai. Citi demanded early repayment of the repos
and Mercuria refused.
Mercuria welcomed the judgment while Citi vowed to press on
in its attempts to force payment from Mercuria.
"Although the Court ruled Citi is not entitled to repayment
now, Citi will vigorously pursue compensation from Mercuria for
failure to deliver or safeguard the metal once further facts are
established," the U.S. group said in a statement.
The Chinese probe is ongoing and authorities have not
allowed access to warehouses affected by the suspected fraud.
Citi and Mercuria had a close business relationship but
turned on each other during a frantic several weeks after the
suspected fraud was uncovered, seeking to shift financial
responsibility onto each other, the court heard during hearings
in December.
(Editing by William Hardy)