By Dmitry Zhdannikov
| LONDON, Sept 22
LONDON, Sept 22 Mercuria has become a rare
trading house to be registered with the British financial
regulator, weeks before it is expected to close a deal to buy
Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase & Co's commodities
trading business.
Mercuria said in a statement its UK-registered unit Mercuria
Europe Trading was now authorized and regulated by Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
"As Mercuria's business model continues to evolve to expand
its provision of services, so too does the regulatory oversight
of Mercuria," said Victoria Attwood Scott, Global Head of
Compliance at Mercuria.
The move highlights the deep transformations through which
trading houses are currently undergoing as after decades of
little disclosure they begin to report much more on who owns
them, what they do and what they earn.
There is also an intense debate in the industry over how it
should be regulated amid questions from politicians whether some
merchants have become "too big to fail" and should therefore
become subject of a tighter oversight.
JPMorgan agreed earlier this year to sell its physical
commodities business to Mercuria, sweeping the fast-growing
Swiss trading house into the top league of commodities traders.
Mercuria's co-owner Marco Dunand said at the time the deal
placed Mercuria's model in between traditional merchants and the
trading banking model. But he also said the trading house would
not want to be regulated like a bank given that the banks' model
was considerably different from what trading houses do.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Marguerita Choy)