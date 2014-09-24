(Corrects date to Sept 24 and 2013 profit in para 10)
By Josephine Mason and Melanie Burton
NEW YORK/SYDNEY, Sept 24 Swiss commodity trader
Mercuria, known best for its energy prowess, is now mounting an
audacious challenge to metal titans like Glencore Plc
and Trafigura AG, but not in the way that industry
sources had expected
Rather than relying on its pending $3.5 billion purchase of
JPMorgan Chase & Co's physical commodity business to
build out its China-focused metals business into a global
powerhouse, the upstart trader has hired a new global metals
trading head and is now quietly preparing a move into new
markets, according to four sources familiar with its strategy.
Earlier this month, Trafigura's former global refined metals
chief Tristan Busch joined Mercuria as global head of metals,
spearheading a foray into North and South America and Europe,
the sources said. It is the firm's first major expansion since
starting trading copper, aluminum and other base metals just
over two years ago.
Meanwhile, Mercuria will not retain JPMorgan's top metal
traders, Sam Hainsworth and Ivan Petev, when the acquisition is
completed in the next few weeks, the four sources said.
Also, the size of the bank's trading book has shrunk in the
past year, as long-term contracts have expired during the
year-long sales process, they added.
Mercuria and JPMorgan declined to comment.
Founded a decade ago by two former Goldman Sachs oil
traders, Mercuria will undertake a significant strategic shift
to broaden its business beyond the high-volume Chinese copper
financing deals that helped make it the world's third-largest
base metals trader, handling over one million tonnes per year.
With China now embroiled in a scandal over missing warehouse
stockpiles, Mercuria is focusing on the fiercely competitive
business of securing offtake agreements and building
relationships with producers and end users, the sources said.
Following the same strategy as its rivals, some traders have
tagged Mercuria a "Trafigura Mark Two" in the making.
But it is also a similar model to the one carved out in
energy trading by Mercuria founders Marco Dunand and Daniel
Jaeggi, who have transformed a small trading house into a global
competitor. Turnover topped $100 billion last year for the first
time, with profit at $273 million.
CHINA FOCUS
Mercuria's current metals business now mainly deals in base
metals from its Chinese headquarters in Shanghai under the helm
of another Trafigura alumni and copper trader James Wu. It has
about 50 personnel in China, including about 10 traders,
according to two sources.
Busch, who led Trafigura's charge into aluminum almost a
decade ago before being promoted to global head of refined metal
in 2011, will oversee Wu and veteran trader Jose Leon who
started Mercuria's concentrates trading operations late last
year.
While Leon and Busch are based in Geneva and the firm has
several staff in the Lulumbashi, the Democratic Republic of
Congo's copper belt, Mercuria's global presence is limited,
sources say.
In at least one way that will change substantially when
Mercuria closes its deal to buy the JPMorgan business, including
the centuries-old Henry Bath & Sons Ltd metals warehousing unit,
a prize asset with sheds stretching from Singapore to Rotterdam
and about 25 staff. That will help Mercuria push into consumer
business as well as juggle inventory around the world.
JPMorgan's operations also have a long and distinguished
pedigree as one of the largest and most successful metals
businesses in the world, with roots back to legendary German
trading house Metallgesellschaft and, more recently, Sempra
Commodities.
Despite its history, however, the portion of the business
being sold is "symbolic" compared with its vast energy
operations, according to a source close to JPMorgan.
It is not clear how many traders the firm will hire as part
of the push. JPMorgan metals staff will only account for a small
share of the less than 200 people it will retain out of the
400-strong business, sources have said.
Long-time aluminum trader Hainsworth, who joined the desk 14
years ago from Barclays, may leave the bank after the deal is
signed, the four sources who know the traders said.
The timing is not known because it has not been officially
announced yet.
While Petev, who deals in copper from Singapore, will not
join Mercuria, it is not clear if he will stay at JPMorgan after
the signing.
Both were formerly traders at Sempra Commodities, where
Dunand and Jaeggi also worked in the early 2000. They moved from
RBS Sempra to the Wall Street bank with the acquisition in 2010.
BEYOND REPOS
Mercuria has been one of the most successful new entrants on
the metals market in recent years, even as competition from
other energy trading house Gunvor and Brazilian
investment bank BTG Pactual has intensified.
The mainstay of its meteoric growth has been through
so-called repo deals in China, which give companies access to
short-term credit in exchange for goods, three sources familiar
with the company have said.
"It's huge, it's China centric and all they do is trade
repos. It's going in the right direction, but it needs more
focus on stuff beyond repo," said one of the four sources
familiar with the strategy.
Suspected fraud at China's Qingdao port has left banks and
trading firms exposed to billions of dollars of losses and
curbed the market's appetite for repo deals though.
Mercuria had alumina worth about $44 million stuck at the
port, one of China's largest, and the company is facing legal
action from Trafigura's warehouse business Impala.
(Editing by Jonathan Leff and Marguerita Choy)