By Josephine Mason and Melanie Burton
NEW YORK/SYDNEY, Sept 24 Swiss commodity trader
Mercuria, known best for its energy prowess, is mounting an
audacious challenge to metal trading titans like Glencore Plc
and Trafigura AG, but not in the way that
industry sources had expected.
Rather than relying on its pending $3.5 billion purchase of
JPMorgan Chase & Co's physical commodity business to
build out its China-focused metals business into a global
powerhouse, the upstart trader has hired a new global metals
trading head and is quietly preparing a move into new markets,
according to four sources familiar with its strategy.
Earlier this month, Trafigura's former global refined metals
chief Tristan Busch joined Mercuria as global head of metals,
spearheading a foray into North and South America and Europe,
the sources said. It is the firm's first major expansion since
starting trading copper, aluminum and other base metals just
over two years ago.
Meanwhile, Mercuria will not retain JPMorgan's top metal
traders, Sam Hainsworth and Ivan Petev, when the acquisition is
completed in the next few weeks, the four sources said.
Also, the size of the bank's trading book has shrunk in the
past year, as long-term contracts have expired during the
year-long sales process, they added.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
Mercuria spokesman Matthew Lauer played down the scale of
the company's ambitions, which do not include the kind of vast
mining projects that Glencore secured with last year's takeover
of Xstrata.
"It is absurd to reason that Mercuria is working to rival
other businesses with billions of dollars in resources and more
than 20 years of experience in the metals trading space," he
said in an email.
Still, Mercuria, founded a decade ago by two former Goldman
Sachs oil traders, will undertake a significant strategic shift
to broaden its business beyond the high-volume Chinese copper
financing deals that helped make it the world's third-largest
base metals trader, handling over one million tonnes per year.
With China embroiled in a scandal over missing warehouse
stockpiles, Mercuria is focusing on the fiercely competitive
business of securing offtake agreements and building
relationships with producers and end users, the sources said.
Following the same strategy as its rivals, some traders have
tagged Mercuria a "Trafigura Mark Two" in the making.
But it is also a similar model to the one carved out in
energy trading by Mercuria founders Marco Dunand and Daniel
Jaeggi, who have transformed a small trading house into a global
competitor. Turnover topped $100 billion last year for the first
time, with profit at $273 million.
CHINA FOCUS
Mercuria's metals business mainly deals in base metals from
its Chinese headquarters in Shanghai helmed by another Trafigura
alumnus and copper trader, James Wu. It has about 50 personnel
in China, including about 10 traders, two sources said.
Busch, who led Trafigura's charge into aluminum almost a
decade ago before being promoted to global head of refined metal
in 2011, will oversee Wu and veteran trader Jose Leon who
started Mercuria's concentrates trading operations late last
year.
While Leon and Busch are based in Geneva and the firm has
several staff in the Lulumbashi, the Democratic Republic of
Congo's copper belt, Mercuria's global presence is limited,
sources say. Mercuria's Lauer denied the company has staff in
the DRC.
In at least one way that will change substantially when
Mercuria closes its purchase of the JPMorgan business, including
the centuries-old Henry Bath & Sons Ltd metals warehousing unit,
a prize asset with sheds stretching from Singapore to Rotterdam
and about 25 staff. That will help Mercuria push into consumer
business as well as juggle inventory around the world.
"Our goal for Henry Bath is to operate it as an independent
warehouse facility. It will be separate from our trading
operation," Lauer said.
JPMorgan's operations also have a long and distinguished
pedigree as one of the world's largest and most successful
metals businesses, with roots in legendary German trading house
Metallgesellschaft and, more recently, Sempra Commodities.
Despite its history, however, the portion of the business
being sold is "symbolic" compared with its vast energy
operations, according to a source close to JPMorgan.
It is unclear how many traders the firm will hire as part of
the push. JPMorgan metals staff will only account for a small
share of the less than 200 people it will retain out of the
400-strong business, sources have said.
Long-time aluminum trader Hainsworth, who joined the desk 14
years ago from Barclays, may leave the bank after the deal is
signed, the four sources who know the traders said.
The timing is unknown because it has not been officially
announced yet.
While Petev, who deals in copper from Singapore, will not
join Mercuria, it is not clear if he will stay at JPMorgan after
the signing.
Both were formerly traders at Sempra Commodities, where
Dunand and Jaeggi also worked in the early 2000. They moved from
RBS Sempra to the Wall Street bank with the acquisition in 2010.
BEYOND REPOS
Mercuria has been one of the most successful new entrants on
the metals market in recent years, even as competition from
other energy trading house Gunvor and Brazilian
investment bank BTG Pactual has intensified.
The mainstay of its meteoric growth has been through
so-called repo deals in China, which give companies access to
short-term credit in exchange for goods, three sources familiar
with the company have said.
"It's huge, it's China centric and all they do is trade
repos. It's going in the right direction, but it needs more
focus on stuff beyond repo," said one of the four sources
familiar with the strategy.
Suspected fraud at China's Qingdao port has left banks and
trading firms exposed to billions of dollars of losses and
curbed the market's appetite for repo deals though.
Mercuria had alumina worth about $44 million stuck at the
port, one of China's largest, and the company is facing legal
action from Trafigura's warehouse business Impala.
