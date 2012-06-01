GENEVA, June 1 Swiss-based commodities trader
Mercuria said on Friday it has raised the equivalent of nearly
$2 billion via two loan facilities, at a time when smaller
rivals are struggling to drum up capital from European banks.
Mercuria said it had signed a one-year multi-currency $1.7
billion revolving credit facility and a three-year 145 million
euro ($179.3 million) facility.
Fifty-one banks were involved in the two facilities,
including 15 new lenders from the United States, the Middle East
and Asia, it said.
Mercuria, which has a turnover of around $80 billion, also
has access to $250 million via a previously agreed three-year
revolving credit facility.
($1 = 0.8088 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)